HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.00.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HealthStream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of HealthStream from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th.

HSTM stock opened at $29.46 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $929.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.59 and a beta of 0.32. HealthStream has a 12-month low of $17.95 and a 12-month high of $29.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.14.

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $63.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.07 million. HealthStream had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 2.76%. HealthStream’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share.

In other news, CEO Robert A. Frist, Jr. acquired 9,000 shares of HealthStream stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.82 per share, with a total value of $223,380.00. Corporate insiders own 20.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of HealthStream by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 17,463 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of HealthStream by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 91,931 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,054,000 after buying an additional 994 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of HealthStream by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 204,481 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,568,000 after buying an additional 1,218 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of HealthStream by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 11,543 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 1,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of HealthStream by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 170,033 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,714,000 after buying an additional 1,873 shares in the last quarter. 73.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About HealthStream

HealthStream, Inc provides workforce and provider solutions for healthcare organizations in the United States. It operates through two segments, Workforce Solutions and Provider Solutions. The company offers workforce solutions, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) based services and subscription-based solutions to meet the range of its clinical development, talent management, training, certification, scheduling, competency assessment, performance appraisal, and other needs, as well as implementation and account management services.

