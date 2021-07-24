Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $174.56 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF) to announce $174.56 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Heartland Financial USA’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $173.12 million and the highest estimate coming in at $176.00 million. Heartland Financial USA reported sales of $154.78 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.8%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, July 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Heartland Financial USA will report full-year sales of $693.40 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $690.80 million to $696.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $690.80 million, with estimates ranging from $689.60 million to $692.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Heartland Financial USA.

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.10. Heartland Financial USA had a return on equity of 9.52% and a net margin of 24.89%. The company had revenue of $169.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Heartland Financial USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.67.

In related news, Director John K. Schmidt sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.80, for a total value of $254,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Heartland Financial USA during the first quarter worth $51,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Heartland Financial USA during the first quarter worth $124,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Heartland Financial USA during the first quarter worth $153,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Heartland Financial USA by 48.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,261 shares of the bank’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.74% of the company’s stock.

Heartland Financial USA stock opened at $44.51 on Friday. Heartland Financial USA has a 12 month low of $28.37 and a 12 month high of $54.03. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $48.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 1.33.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This is a boost from Heartland Financial USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. Heartland Financial USA’s payout ratio is 23.85%.

Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and other demand deposit accounts; NOW, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts; certificates of deposit; and other time deposits.

