Hedera Hashgraph Achieves Market Cap of $1.64 Billion (HBAR)

Hedera Hashgraph (CURRENCY:HBAR) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on July 24th. During the last week, Hedera Hashgraph has traded 3.9% lower against the dollar. One Hedera Hashgraph coin can currently be bought for $0.18 or 0.00000531 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Hedera Hashgraph has a total market cap of $1.64 billion and $129.87 million worth of Hedera Hashgraph was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Hedera Hashgraph alerts:

Cardano (ADA) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003578 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.45 or 0.00054446 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002482 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002956 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.22 or 0.00033107 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000956 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $86.71 or 0.00255870 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.43 or 0.00033739 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0772 or 0.00000228 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00006140 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph Coin Profile

Hedera Hashgraph is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Directed Acyclic Graph (DAG) hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 16th, 2019. Hedera Hashgraph’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,118,956,259 coins. The official message board for Hedera Hashgraph is medium.com/hashgraph . Hedera Hashgraph’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here . Hedera Hashgraph’s official website is www.hedera.com . The Reddit community for Hedera Hashgraph is /r/hashgraph and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera is a decentralized public network for the users to make its digital world exactly as it should be – theirs. Whether the user is a startup or enterprise, a creator or a consumer, Hedera is designed to go beyond blockchain for developers to create the next era of fast, fair, and secure applications. “

Buying and Selling Hedera Hashgraph

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera Hashgraph directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hedera Hashgraph should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hedera Hashgraph using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hedera Hashgraph Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hedera Hashgraph and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.