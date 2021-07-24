HedgeTrade (HEDG) Price Hits $0.92

HedgeTrade (CURRENCY:HEDG) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 24th. HedgeTrade has a market capitalization of $319.38 million and approximately $15,547.00 worth of HedgeTrade was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HedgeTrade coin can now be purchased for $0.92 or 0.00002687 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, HedgeTrade has traded 2.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get HedgeTrade alerts:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00005069 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00004653 BTC.

ABBC Coin (ABBC) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000565 BTC.

NewYork Exchange (NYE) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.06 or 0.00035396 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001206 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000715 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.66 or 0.00045951 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0743 or 0.00000218 BTC.

xRhodium (XRC) traded up 95.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00003765 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000802 BTC.

About HedgeTrade

HedgeTrade (CRYPTO:HEDG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 7th, 2018. HedgeTrade’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 348,731,468 coins. HedgeTrade’s official website is hedgetrade.com . HedgeTrade’s official Twitter account is @HedgeCoinDev and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “HedgeTrade is a platform where the traders share their knowledge. Traders post predictions into a smart contract-powered Blueprint that users can purchase or unlock in order to access. Traders are rewarded if the Blueprint is correct, otherwise, the users' purchase is refunded. “

Buying and Selling HedgeTrade

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HedgeTrade directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HedgeTrade should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HedgeTrade using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for HedgeTrade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HedgeTrade and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.