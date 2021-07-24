Hegic (HEGIC) Price Reaches $0.14

Hegic (CURRENCY:HEGIC) traded up 28.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 24th. During the last week, Hegic has traded up 124% against the US dollar. Hegic has a total market capitalization of $80.01 million and $56.24 million worth of Hegic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hegic coin can now be purchased for $0.14 or 0.00000414 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002924 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.47 or 0.00048166 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00017997 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002728 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002926 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $282.67 or 0.00826673 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00005676 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000337 BTC.

Hegic Profile

HEGIC is a coin. It launched on August 8th, 2020. Hegic’s total supply is 3,012,009,888 coins and its circulating supply is 565,759,614 coins. Hegic’s official Twitter account is @HegicOptions and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Hegic is medium.com/hegic . The official website for Hegic is www.hegic.co

According to CryptoCompare, “Hegic Platfroms allows the trading of non-custodial options for profits or hedging your positions.Fixed price and unlimited upside of the options contracts.No registration, KYC or email required. Use Cases: Trade WBTC & ETH call and put options. Write WBTC or ETH call and put options. Earn protocol's fees in staking rewards. “

Buying and Selling Hegic

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hegic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hegic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hegic using one of the exchanges listed above.

