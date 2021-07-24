HelloFresh SE (OTCMKTS:HLFFF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of HelloFresh SE (OTCMKTS:HLFFF) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of HelloFresh in a report on Friday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of HelloFresh in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on HelloFresh in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of HelloFresh in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of HelloFresh in a research note on Friday, April 30th.

Shares of HLFFF stock opened at $98.84 on Friday. HelloFresh has a 12-month low of $35.00 and a 12-month high of $104.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.52.

HelloFresh SE delivers meal kit solutions to prepare home-cooked meals using its recipes. The company offers premium meals, double portions, and others, as well as add-ons, such as soups, snacks, fruit boxes, desserts, ready-made meals, and seasonal boxes. It also sells meal-kits through vending machines.

