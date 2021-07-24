Helmet.insure Price Tops $0.25 on Top Exchanges (HELMET)

Helmet.insure (CURRENCY:HELMET) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 24th. During the last seven days, Helmet.insure has traded 17% lower against the U.S. dollar. Helmet.insure has a total market cap of $8.92 million and $307,291.00 worth of Helmet.insure was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Helmet.insure coin can now be bought for approximately $0.25 or 0.00000722 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Helmet.insure Coin Profile

Helmet.insure’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 36,313,182 coins. Helmet.insure’s official Twitter account is @Helmet_insure

According to CryptoCompare, “Helmet is a peer-to-peer price-shield insurance protocol on BSC (Binance Smart Chain), originated from option trading logic. Helmet allows everyone to create insurance policy of any cryptoasset in the market, protecting DeFi users against the risk of price fluctuations. “

Helmet.insure Coin Trading

