HempCoin Hits 24 Hour Volume of $135.00 (THC)

HempCoin (CURRENCY:THC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 24th. Over the last week, HempCoin has traded down 10.9% against the dollar. HempCoin has a market cap of $2.34 million and approximately $135.00 worth of HempCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HempCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0089 or 0.00000026 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,177.33 or 0.99923940 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.25 or 0.00032895 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00006069 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.27 or 0.00050495 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000780 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00009877 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002989 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000468 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0345 or 0.00000101 BTC.

HempCoin Profile

HempCoin (CRYPTO:THC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 9th, 2014. HempCoin’s total supply is 262,787,398 coins and its circulating supply is 262,652,248 coins. HempCoin’s official Twitter account is @TheHempCoin . The Reddit community for HempCoin is /r/thehempcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for HempCoin is medium.com/the-center-branch . The official website for HempCoin is hempcoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The Hempcoin is a Scrypt Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency for the hemp community. 7.14.2019 – THC's Migration to an asset chain of Komodo is LIVE. For ANY Support please join the Discord. “

Buying and Selling HempCoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HempCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HempCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HempCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

