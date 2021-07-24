Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the sixteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €100.47 ($118.20).

HEN3 has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €120.00 ($141.18) price objective on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Warburg Research set a €115.00 ($135.29) price objective on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. UBS Group set a €95.00 ($111.76) price target on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Nord/LB set a €92.00 ($108.24) price target on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Independent Research set a €97.00 ($114.12) price target on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th.

FRA HEN3 opened at €85.88 ($101.04) on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of €91.18. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a 12 month low of €103.00 ($121.18) and a 12 month high of €129.65 ($152.53).

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; automotive and metals, electronics and industrials, and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

