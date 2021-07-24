Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €0.00 ($0.00) and traded as high as €86.88 ($102.21). Henkel AG & Co. KGaA shares last traded at €85.78 ($100.92), with a volume of 360,385 shares.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HEN3. Jefferies Financial Group set a €110.00 ($129.41) price target on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Warburg Research set a €115.00 ($135.29) price target on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Nord/LB set a €92.00 ($108.24) price objective on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Independent Research set a €97.00 ($114.12) price objective on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €100.47 ($118.20).

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; automotive and metals, electronics and industrials, and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

