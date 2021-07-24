Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $60.30 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA) will report sales of $60.30 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Heritage Financial’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $56.60 million and the highest is $65.70 million. Heritage Financial posted sales of $57.89 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Heritage Financial will report full year sales of $236.10 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $231.80 million to $240.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $229.13 million, with estimates ranging from $219.60 million to $238.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Heritage Financial.

Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.39. Heritage Financial had a net margin of 23.75% and a return on equity of 7.36%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Heritage Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th.

In other news, Director Brian L. Vance sold 3,667 shares of Heritage Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $106,343.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 106,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,084,643. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John A. Clees sold 3,256 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.65, for a total value of $93,284.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 45,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,295,065.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,071 shares of company stock valued at $289,535. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Heritage Financial by 3.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 68,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,069,000 after purchasing an additional 2,340 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Heritage Financial by 91.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 4,831 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Heritage Financial by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 60,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after purchasing an additional 7,994 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Heritage Financial by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 537,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,577,000 after purchasing an additional 7,781 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Heritage Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $303,000. Institutional investors own 81.90% of the company’s stock.

HFWA stock opened at $22.75 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.07. Heritage Financial has a one year low of $17.39 and a one year high of $30.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $818.57 million, a P/E ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 4th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 3rd. Heritage Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.02%.

Heritage Financial Company Profile

Heritage Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank that provides various financial services to small and medium sized businesses and individuals in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest demand deposits, interest bearing demand deposits, money market accounts, savings accounts, personal checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

