Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRTG) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp cut its holdings in shares of Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRTG) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 258,635 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 14,450 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.92% of Heritage Insurance worth $2,866,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Heritage Insurance by 10.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 424,257 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,700,000 after buying an additional 41,687 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Heritage Insurance by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 40,836 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 4,998 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Heritage Insurance by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 247,838 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,510,000 after buying an additional 30,685 shares during the period. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. grew its position in Heritage Insurance by 1,114.9% during the first quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. now owns 595,517 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,598,000 after buying an additional 546,500 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Heritage Insurance by 2.9% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 79,246 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $878,000 after purchasing an additional 2,212 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HRTG stock opened at $7.46 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $208.62 million, a P/E ratio of -57.38 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.32 and a 12-month high of $14.05.

Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.42). The business had revenue of $147.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.08 million. Heritage Insurance had a negative return on equity of 0.78% and a negative net margin of 0.57%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. Heritage Insurance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.73%.

About Heritage Insurance

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial residential insurance products. The company offers personal residential property insurance for single-family homeowners and condominium owners, and rental property insurance in Alabama, Alabama, California, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Maryland, Massachusetts, Mississippi, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Rhode Island, South Carolina, and Virginia; and commercial residential insurance in Florida, New Jersey, and New York, as well as residential wind-only property and multi-peril property insurance.

