Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) Rating Reiterated by Jefferies Financial Group

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $25.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 93.95% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Heron Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Heron Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.75.

HRTX traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 715,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,283,035. Heron Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $12.28 and a twelve month high of $22.40. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.14 and a beta of 1.38.

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.01). Heron Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 88.33% and a negative net margin of 274.23%. The firm had revenue of $20.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.65) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Heron Therapeutics will post -2.2 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Kimberly Manhard sold 1,529 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.66, for a total transaction of $27,002.14. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,163 shares in the company, valued at $55,858.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 4.63% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new position in Heron Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Estate Counselors LLC bought a new position in Heron Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in Heron Therapeutics by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Heron Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Heron Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.87% of the company’s stock.

Heron Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing treatments to address unmet medical needs. The company's product candidates utilize its proprietary Biochronomer, a drug delivery technology, which delivers therapeutic levels of a range of short-acting pharmacological agents over a period from days to weeks with a single administration.

