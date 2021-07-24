HeroNode (HER) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $64.00

HeroNode (CURRENCY:HER) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 24th. One HeroNode coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. HeroNode has a total market capitalization of $190,188.73 and $64.00 worth of HeroNode was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, HeroNode has traded 8.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HeroNode Coin Profile

HeroNode (CRYPTO:HER) is a coin. Its launch date was May 2nd, 2018. HeroNode’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,104,440,665 coins. The Reddit community for HeroNode is /r/HeroNodeOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for HeroNode is heronode.io . HeroNode’s official Twitter account is @hero_node . HeroNode’s official message board is medium.com/@hero_node

According to CryptoCompare, “Hero Node is a blockchain based ecosystem for dApps, allowing development without the need to understand the complicated blockchain underlying technology. Hero Node utilizes the Hero Protocol to integrate different public blockchains and build a cross-blockchain, cross-development solution for dApps. Hero Node will also build a fully decentralized node network which contains multiple kinds of public chain and IPFS storage to support fully decentralized applications. HER is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the HeroNode ecosystem. “

HeroNode Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HeroNode directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HeroNode should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HeroNode using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

