HeroNode Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $64.00 (HER)

HeroNode (CURRENCY:HER) traded 4.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on July 24th. HeroNode has a market cap of $191,177.08 and approximately $64.00 worth of HeroNode was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HeroNode coin can currently be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, HeroNode has traded up 16% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002951 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.80 or 0.00049544 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002733 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002955 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.48 or 0.00016172 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $292.10 or 0.00861484 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00005791 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000336 BTC.

HeroNode (HER) is a coin. Its launch date was May 2nd, 2018. HeroNode’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,104,440,665 coins. HeroNode’s official Twitter account is @hero_node . The official website for HeroNode is heronode.io . The official message board for HeroNode is medium.com/@hero_node . The Reddit community for HeroNode is /r/HeroNodeOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hero Node is a blockchain based ecosystem for dApps, allowing development without the need to understand the complicated blockchain underlying technology. Hero Node utilizes the Hero Protocol to integrate different public blockchains and build a cross-blockchain, cross-development solution for dApps. Hero Node will also build a fully decentralized node network which contains multiple kinds of public chain and IPFS storage to support fully decentralized applications. HER is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the HeroNode ecosystem. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HeroNode directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HeroNode should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HeroNode using one of the exchanges listed above.

