Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM) Shares Sold by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership decreased its position in Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM) by 45.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,633 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,700 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned about 0.34% of Hess Midstream worth $1,359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ADE LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hess Midstream in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Hess Midstream in the first quarter valued at about $128,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Hess Midstream in the first quarter valued at about $144,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Hess Midstream in the first quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hess Midstream by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 946 shares in the last quarter. 67.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HESM opened at $23.44 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $586.89 million, a PE ratio of 16.86 and a beta of 2.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.05. Hess Midstream LP has a 12-month low of $14.56 and a 12-month high of $27.62.

Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $288.80 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hess Midstream LP will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

HESM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Hess Midstream from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Hess Midstream in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hess Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

In other news, CEO John B. Hess sold 116,416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.55, for a total value of $2,741,596.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

About Hess Midstream

Hess Midstream LP owns, develops, operates, and acquires midstream assets. The company operates through three segments: Gathering; Processing and Storage; and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment owns natural gas gathering and crude oil gathering systems; and produced water gathering and disposal facilities.

