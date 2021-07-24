HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK) Given “Buy” Rating at Seaport Res Ptn

HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of HighPeak Energy in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:HPK opened at $11.75 on Thursday. HighPeak Energy has a 12 month low of $4.20 and a 12 month high of $21.82. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.21.

HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $25.72 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in HighPeak Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of HighPeak Energy during the third quarter worth $76,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HighPeak Energy during the first quarter worth $89,000. Diametric Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of HighPeak Energy during the first quarter worth $125,000. Finally, Cannon Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HighPeak Energy during the first quarter worth $148,000. 2.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HighPeak Energy Company Profile

HighPeak Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2020, the company had approximately 22,515 MBoe of proved reserves.

