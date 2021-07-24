Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) Shares Purchased by Phocas Financial Corp.

Phocas Financial Corp. lifted its stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) by 17.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 170,861 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,169 shares during the quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. owned about 0.20% of Hilton Grand Vacations worth $6,406,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HGV. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 101,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,138,000 after purchasing an additional 5,109 shares during the period. FIL Ltd raised its position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 1,668,763.6% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,835,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,551,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835,640 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations during the 4th quarter worth approximately $367,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,354,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 50,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,591,000 after purchasing an additional 2,010 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Hilton Grand Vacations alerts:

HGV stock traded up $0.20 on Friday, reaching $40.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 276,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 576,344. Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.24 and a 52 week high of $48.16. The company has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.82 and a beta of 2.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.02, a current ratio of 6.09 and a quick ratio of 4.16.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.04). Hilton Grand Vacations had a positive return on equity of 0.96% and a negative net margin of 27.76%. The business had revenue of $235.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.15 million. Research analysts anticipate that Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Hilton Grand Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th.

In related news, insider Stan R. Soroka sold 41,926 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.07, for a total value of $1,847,678.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 87,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,859,959.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Grand Vacations Profile

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership resorts primarily under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. The company operates in two segments, Real Estate Sales and Financing; and Resort Operations and Club Management. It sells vacation ownership intervals (VOIs); manages resorts; operates a points-based vacation club; and finances and services loans provided to consumers for their timeshare purchases.

Read More: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Grand Vacations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Grand Vacations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.