Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX) Shares Sold by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership cut its stake in shares of Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX) by 90.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 104,645 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 980,402 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.06% of Himax Technologies worth $1,428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Himax Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Himax Technologies by 156.3% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,329 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,640 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY bought a new stake in shares of Himax Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Himax Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in shares of Himax Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $106,000. 18.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Himax Technologies alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Himax Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, June 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.00.

Shares of HIMX stock opened at $13.20 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.63 and a beta of 1.90. Himax Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $3.28 and a one year high of $17.88.

Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38. The company had revenue of $309.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.30 million. Himax Technologies had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 10.95%. The business’s revenue was up 67.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Himax Technologies, Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.262 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Himax Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 96.30%.

About Himax Technologies

Himax Technologies, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides display imaging processing technologies in China, Taiwan, the Philippines, Korea, Japan, Europe, and the United States. The company operates through two segments, Driver IC and Non-Driver Products. It offers display driver integrated circuits (ICs) and timing controllers that are used in televisions, laptops, monitors, mobile phones, tablets, automotive, digital cameras, car navigation, virtual reality devices, and other consumer electronic devices.

Further Reading: What is the return on assets formula?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HIMX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX).

Receive News & Ratings for Himax Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Himax Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.