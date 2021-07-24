Hiscox (LON:HSX) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Hiscox Ltd (LON:HSX)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 901.60 ($11.78). Hiscox shares last traded at GBX 894 ($11.68), with a volume of 535,107 shares.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on HSX shares. Shore Capital reissued an “under review” rating on shares of Hiscox in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Hiscox from GBX 1,075 ($14.04) to GBX 885 ($11.56) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Hiscox from GBX 898 ($11.73) to GBX 916 ($11.97) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 973 ($12.71) price target on shares of Hiscox in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 964.86 ($12.61).

Get Hiscox alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of £3.10 billion and a PE ratio of -13.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 827.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.73, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

In related news, insider Roberts S. Childs purchased 6,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 818 ($10.69) per share, with a total value of £52,352 ($68,398.22). Also, insider Colin D. Keogh purchased 1,651 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 805 ($10.52) per share, for a total transaction of £13,290.55 ($17,364.19).

Hiscox Company Profile (LON:HSX)

Hiscox Ltd, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Hiscox Retail, Hiscox London Market, Hiscox Re & ILS, and Corporate Centre. It provides commercial insurance for small-and medium-sized businesses, household, media, events and entertainment, high net worth personal lines, fine art, and luxury motor through brokers, other insurers, and distribution partners, as well as directly to businesses online and telephone.

Featured Article: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Receive News & Ratings for Hiscox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hiscox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.