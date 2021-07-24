Hive Price Hits $0.31 on Major Exchanges (HIVE)

Hive (CURRENCY:HIVE) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 24th. One Hive coin can now be bought for approximately $0.31 or 0.00000894 BTC on exchanges. Hive has a total market capitalization of $129.11 million and $9.61 million worth of Hive was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Hive has traded 2.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0577 or 0.00000168 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000399 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000117 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded up 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000512 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001295 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000064 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000942 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Hive Profile

Hive (HIVE) is a DPoS/PoB coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on January 26th, 2018. Hive’s total supply is 421,290,108 coins. Hive’s official website is hive.io. The Reddit community for Hive is https://reddit.com/r/hiveblocks and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hive’s official Twitter account is @blockhive_ee and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hive’s official message board is peakd.com/@hiveio.

According to CryptoCompare, “Hive is an open-source blockchain, forged in years of development to bring Web 3.0 to the world. With a diverse community of stakeholders and without controlling bad actors, individuals can experience true ownership in a decentralized blockchain & cryptocurrency. Hive distributes the new coins based on the Proof of Brain mechanism (PoB). Although it also distributes it to the stake holders trough curation and staking rewards so it’s a bit of hybrid, DPoS/PoB. Hive was created as an independent and decentralized fork of the Steem blockchain. The Hive network comes with two classes of cryptocurrency assets named HIVE and Hive Backed Dollars (HBD). Moreover, HIVE exists both under a liquid form (simply called HIVE) and a staked form (called Hive Power). HIVE is the liquid currency of the Hive ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Hive

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hive directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hive should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hive using one of the exchanges listed above.

