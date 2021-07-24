Hiveterminal Token Price Up 6% Over Last Week (HVN)

Hiveterminal Token (CURRENCY:HVN) traded 14.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on July 24th. One Hiveterminal Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0061 or 0.00000018 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Hiveterminal Token has a total market cap of $3.04 million and approximately $311,506.00 worth of Hiveterminal Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Hiveterminal Token has traded up 6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Hiveterminal Token alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002911 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.97 or 0.00049369 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002829 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 24.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.67 or 0.00016504 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002916 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $291.95 or 0.00849315 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00005651 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000333 BTC.

Hiveterminal Token Coin Profile

Hiveterminal Token (CRYPTO:HVN) is a coin. Hiveterminal Token’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins. Hiveterminal Token’s official Twitter account is @hiveproject_net and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Hiveterminal Token is www.hiveterminal.com . The Reddit community for Hiveterminal Token is /r/hiveproject_net and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Hiveterminal aims to open up an entirely new market that provides liquidity to SMEs that are not able to get invoice factoring from traditional institutions. Through the use of the Ethereum blockchain, Hive serves as a decentralized data room for all invoices submitted assigns a unique fingerprint to every invoice issued by tokenizing invoices and publishing them on blockchain. This makes it possible for businesses to automate their invoicing process and take advantage of factoring services. The HVN is an ERC20 token built on Ethereum that grants its holder the right to claim right over invoices on the Hive platform and obtain credit scores for certain entities which have a sufficient financial track record on the Hive blockchain. “

Hiveterminal Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hiveterminal Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hiveterminal Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hiveterminal Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hiveterminal Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hiveterminal Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.