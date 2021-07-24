Holocene Advisors LP Acquires New Holdings in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 35,232 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,788,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of STLD. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Steel Dynamics in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in Steel Dynamics in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Steel Dynamics by 224.9% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 640 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in Steel Dynamics in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its position in Steel Dynamics by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 867 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STLD opened at $59.08 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.47. The firm has a market cap of $12.48 billion, a PE ratio of 8.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 1.61. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.81 and a 12-month high of $66.88.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The basic materials company reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.43 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 33.47% and a net margin of 10.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 113.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 12.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is 36.62%.

Steel Dynamics announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, July 6th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to repurchase up to 7.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

STLD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $107.00 target price on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Bank of America raised shares of Steel Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $49.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, raised their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Steel Dynamics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.70.

In other Steel Dynamics news, Director Keith E. Busse sold 178,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.16, for a total value of $11,266,165.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 955,041 shares in the company, valued at $60,320,389.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Glenn Pushis sold 24,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.81, for a total transaction of $1,334,075.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 137,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,538,348.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 294,085 shares of company stock valued at $18,528,260. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Steel Dynamics

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot and cold roll, and coated steel products; structural flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products; and merchant-bar-quality products, including channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and other engineered round steel bars.

