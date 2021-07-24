Holocene Advisors LP Acquires New Position in SVMK Inc. (NASDAQ:SVMK)

Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new stake in SVMK Inc. (NASDAQ:SVMK) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 113,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,088,000. Holocene Advisors LP owned 0.08% of SVMK as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SVMK in the first quarter valued at about $105,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of SVMK by 136.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 4,022 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SVMK in the first quarter valued at about $184,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SVMK in the first quarter valued at about $189,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in SVMK by 37.0% during the first quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 11,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 3,180 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.49% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Rebecca Cantieri sold 6,179 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.04, for a total value of $136,185.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alexander J. Lurie sold 17,277 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.22, for a total transaction of $314,786.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 94,246 shares of company stock valued at $1,884,282. Insiders own 18.70% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of SVMK from $29.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. SVMK has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.33.

Shares of SVMK opened at $21.33 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of -30.91 and a beta of 1.28. SVMK Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.35 and a 12-month high of $28.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.59.

SVMK (NASDAQ:SVMK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $102.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.89 million. SVMK had a negative return on equity of 28.80% and a negative net margin of 24.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that SVMK Inc. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SVMK Inc provides software solutions that help companies turn stakeholder feedback into action in the United States and internationally. It offers survey software products that enable customers to measure, benchmark, and act on stakeholder feedback; GetFeedback CX platform, which enables companies to engage and retain their customers based on the ability to continuously listen and act on digital feedback; GetFeedback Digital provides continuous and in-the-moment customer feedback from a company's website, web apps, and mobile apps; GetFeedback Direct that enables survey deployment to company's customers through email and SMS; and GetFeedback Complete, an end-to-end customer experience solution that combines GetFeedback Digital and GetFeedback Direct.

