Holocene Advisors LP Acquires Shares of 122,983 CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX)

Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new stake in CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 122,983 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,808,000. Holocene Advisors LP owned 0.06% of CNX Resources as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CNX. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in CNX Resources in the first quarter valued at $46,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of CNX Resources during the first quarter worth about $72,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of CNX Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $108,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CNX Resources during the first quarter worth about $108,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of CNX Resources by 69.6% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,368 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 3,023 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CNX shares. Bank of America lowered shares of CNX Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 21st. MKM Partners upgraded shares of CNX Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of CNX Resources from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Truist Securities lowered shares of CNX Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Truist lowered shares of CNX Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.64.

Shares of NYSE CNX opened at $12.29 on Friday. CNX Resources Co. has a 12-month low of $8.31 and a 12-month high of $15.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.70, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.75.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.08. CNX Resources had a negative net margin of 4.31% and a positive return on equity of 3.59%. The company had revenue of $473.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $400.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.44) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CNX Resources Co. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas properties primarily in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through two segments, Shale and Coalbed Methane. The company produces and sells pipeline quality natural gas primarily to gas wholesalers.

