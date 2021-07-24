Holocene Advisors LP Boosts Stake in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS)

Holocene Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) by 451.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 137,187 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 112,318 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP owned 0.12% of Steelcase worth $1,974,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Steelcase during the first quarter worth $264,000. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Steelcase during the first quarter worth $314,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Steelcase by 19.9% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,282 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Steelcase by 191.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 164,660 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,369,000 after purchasing an additional 108,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Steelcase by 443.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,728 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares in the last quarter. 68.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SCS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Benchmark raised Steelcase from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Steelcase in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock.

NYSE SCS opened at $13.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.49. Steelcase Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.47 and a 1 year high of $16.84. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.42 and a beta of 1.43.

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 22nd. The business services provider reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.07. Steelcase had a return on equity of 5.56% and a net margin of 1.35%. The firm had revenue of $556.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $556.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.18) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th were given a $0.145 dividend. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.21%. This is an increase from Steelcase’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 2nd. Steelcase’s dividend payout ratio is presently 111.54%.

In other Steelcase news, Director Kate P. Wolters sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total transaction of $77,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 194,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,014,300.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 12.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Steelcase Company Profile

Steelcase Inc manufactures and sells integrated furniture settings, user-centered technologies, and interior architectural products in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas, EMEA, and Other segments. The company's furniture portfolio includes panels, fence and beam-based furniture systems, storage products, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, including worktools and screens.

