Holocene Advisors LP Buys 60,952 Shares of First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI)

Holocene Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI) by 203.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 60,952 shares during the quarter. Holocene Advisors LP owned 0.08% of First Midwest Bancorp worth $1,993,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FMBI. Norges Bank bought a new stake in First Midwest Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $23,065,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in First Midwest Bancorp by 4,302.8% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,357,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,749,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326,928 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its position in First Midwest Bancorp by 46.0% in the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,858,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,550,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216,204 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in First Midwest Bancorp by 36.2% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,150,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,026,000 after purchasing an additional 837,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in First Midwest Bancorp by 1.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,879,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $369,829,000 after purchasing an additional 212,939 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FMBI opened at $17.84 on Friday. First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $10.38 and a one year high of $24.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.06. The stock has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 1.26.

First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.04. First Midwest Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.59% and a net margin of 21.08%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. First Midwest Bancorp’s payout ratio is 47.46%.

FMBI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of First Midwest Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Piper Sandler cut First Midwest Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of First Midwest Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised First Midwest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. First Midwest Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

About First Midwest Bancorp

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Midwest Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts, as well as various types of short-term and long-term certificates of deposit. Its loan products include working capital needs; accounts receivable financing; inventory and equipment financing; sector-based lending, including healthcare, asset-based lending, structured finance, and syndications; agricultural loans; and mortgages, home equity lines and loans, personal loans, specialty loans, and consumer secured and unsecured loans, as well as funding for the construction, purchase, refinance, or improvement of commercial real estate properties.

