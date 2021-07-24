Holocene Advisors LP Buys 6,299 Shares of Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW)

Holocene Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) by 73.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 14,866 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 6,299 shares during the quarter. Holocene Advisors LP’s holdings in Curtiss-Wright were worth $1,763,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 41.7% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,548 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 1.7% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 223,055 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $26,454,000 after buying an additional 3,703 shares during the last quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,673,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 3.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,722 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weld Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the first quarter valued at approximately $501,000. 81.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CW opened at $116.78 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a PE ratio of 16.51 and a beta of 1.62. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $122.38. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a one year low of $83.04 and a one year high of $133.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.75.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The aerospace company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $597.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $581.21 million. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 16.44% and a net margin of 8.76%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 7.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This is a positive change from Curtiss-Wright’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Curtiss-Wright’s payout ratio is presently 10.48%.

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and overhauls precision components, and engineered products and services primarily to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

