Holocene Advisors LP Grows Position in Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB)

Holocene Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) by 71.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,513 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,209 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP owned about 0.07% of Independent Bank worth $2,064,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Independent Bank by 201.2% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 10,046 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $846,000 after purchasing an additional 6,711 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Independent Bank in the first quarter valued at about $81,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Independent Bank by 16.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,756 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Independent Bank in the first quarter valued at about $2,072,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Independent Bank by 36.8% in the first quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 10,896 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $917,000 after acquiring an additional 2,933 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INDB stock opened at $69.17 on Friday. Independent Bank Corp. has a 12-month low of $49.25 and a 12-month high of $99.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $76.64. The company has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 15.10 and a beta of 0.97.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The bank reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.09. Independent Bank had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 29.87%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Independent Bank Corp. will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 28th were issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 25th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.46%.

In other Independent Bank news, COO Robert D. Cozzone sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.24, for a total transaction of $83,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on INDB shares. Piper Sandler upgraded Independent Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities upgraded Independent Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.75.

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses primarily in Massachusetts. Its products and services include demand deposits and time certificates of deposit, as well as checking, money market, and savings accounts.

