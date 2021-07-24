Holocene Advisors LP Grows Stock Holdings in Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS)

Holocene Advisors LP grew its holdings in Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) by 545.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,849 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,593 shares during the quarter. Holocene Advisors LP owned about 0.08% of Federal Signal worth $1,794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Federal Signal by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,349 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Federal Signal by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,932 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Federal Signal by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 73,003 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,796,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Federal Signal by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 24,750 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $948,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Federal Signal by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,950 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.09% of the company’s stock.

Federal Signal stock opened at $38.50 on Friday. Federal Signal Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.03 and a fifty-two week high of $43.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $40.61. The firm has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.00, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.07.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The conglomerate reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. Federal Signal had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 14.81%. The firm had revenue of $278.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Federal Signal Co. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. Federal Signal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.56%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FSS. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Federal Signal in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Federal Signal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Federal Signal from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Federal Signal Company Profile

Federal Signal Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies a suite of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group.

