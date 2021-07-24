Holocene Advisors LP Has $1.66 Million Stake in Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG)

Holocene Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) by 99.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,719 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,847 shares during the quarter. Holocene Advisors LP’s holdings in Everbridge were worth $1,662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EVBG. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Everbridge during the fourth quarter worth about $48,317,000. Polar Capital Holdings Plc grew its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 29.0% during the first quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 1,124,367 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $136,251,000 after purchasing an additional 252,568 shares during the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 779.0% during the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 268,102 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,488,000 after purchasing an additional 237,600 shares during the last quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 1,766,872 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $263,388,000 after purchasing an additional 185,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 37.9% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 486,022 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,896,000 after purchasing an additional 133,667 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of EVBG stock opened at $141.93 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $127.54. Everbridge, Inc. has a one year low of $100.17 and a one year high of $178.98. The company has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a PE ratio of -55.44 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 3.32.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.29. Everbridge had a negative return on equity of 13.18% and a negative net margin of 30.50%. The firm had revenue of $82.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.16) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Everbridge, Inc. will post -1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Everbridge news, Director Bruns H. Grayson sold 723 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.88, for a total value of $85,950.24. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,377,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Patrick Brickley sold 13,548 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.90, for a total value of $1,529,569.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,880 shares in the company, valued at $3,599,252. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 17,323 shares of company stock worth $2,012,351. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EVBG. Raymond James reduced their price target on Everbridge from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Everbridge in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Everbridge from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of Everbridge in a report on Monday, March 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Everbridge currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.88.

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organizations operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

