Holocene Advisors LP Has $1.72 Million Stock Position in South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI)

Holocene Advisors LP lowered its position in shares of South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) by 42.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,172 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 56,816 shares during the quarter. Holocene Advisors LP owned approximately 0.07% of South Jersey Industries worth $1,720,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in South Jersey Industries by 53.3% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,479 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in South Jersey Industries by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 49,219 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after acquiring an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in South Jersey Industries by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 41,377 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $934,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in South Jersey Industries by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 13,437 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in South Jersey Industries by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 27,030 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $666,000 after acquiring an additional 982 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

South Jersey Industries stock opened at $25.56 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.43. South Jersey Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.24 and a fifty-two week high of $29.24. The company has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. South Jersey Industries had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 11.03%. The business had revenue of $674.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $557.25 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that South Jersey Industries, Inc. will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.303 per share. This is a positive change from South Jersey Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.74%. South Jersey Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.02%.

In related news, Director Sheila Hartnett-Devlin sold 5,256 shares of South Jersey Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.59, for a total transaction of $145,013.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $511,049.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of South Jersey Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of South Jersey Industries from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Williams Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of South Jersey Industries in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of South Jersey Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of South Jersey Industries from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.50.

South Jersey Industries Company Profile

South Jersey Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides energy-related products and services. The company engages in the purchase, transmission, and sale of natural gas. It also sells natural gas and pipeline transportation capacity on a wholesale basis to residential, commercial, and industrial customers on the interstate pipeline system, as well as transports natural gas purchased directly from producers or suppliers to customers.

