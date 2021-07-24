Holocene Advisors LP Has $1.91 Million Stock Position in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS)

Holocene Advisors LP increased its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) by 782.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,185 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,085 shares during the quarter. Holocene Advisors LP owned about 0.07% of Nu Skin Enterprises worth $1,914,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 37.9% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,154,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,068,000 after acquiring an additional 317,092 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,393,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 45.4% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 835,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,170,000 after acquiring an additional 260,877 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 828,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,263,000 after acquiring an additional 85,245 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises by 28.2% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 708,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,449,000 after purchasing an additional 155,533 shares in the last quarter. 77.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Mark H. Lawrence sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $27,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 47,844 shares in the company, valued at $2,631,420. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Ritch N. Wood sold 18,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.85, for a total value of $1,074,012.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 196,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,565,496.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 47,969 shares of company stock valued at $2,833,449. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Nu Skin Enterprises from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.67.

NYSE NUS opened at $53.04 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 1.18. Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.94 and a 52 week high of $63.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $57.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $677.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $633.26 million. Nu Skin Enterprises had a return on equity of 25.88% and a net margin of 7.99%. On average, equities analysts expect that Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Nu Skin Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is 41.87%.

Nu Skin Enterprises Profile

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes personal care and wellness products worldwide. It provides skin care systems, including ageLOC Me customized skin care and ageLOC Spa systems, and ageLOC LumiSpa skin treatment and cleansing devices; and Epoch products comprising botanical ingredients derived from renewable sources, as well as a range of other cosmetic and personal care products.

