Holocene Advisors LP Has $2.03 Million Position in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

Holocene Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 275.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,310 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,235 shares during the quarter. Holocene Advisors LP’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $2,030,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 374.1% during the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 22,178 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,940,000 after purchasing an additional 17,500 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $1,057,000. Forsta AP Fonden boosted its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 13.1% during the first quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 57,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,570,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 38.5% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 115,939 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,291,000 after purchasing an additional 32,231 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in Sempra Energy by 4.0% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 58,262 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,725,000 after acquiring an additional 2,220 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SRE. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $148.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $151.00 to $145.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $158.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America cut shares of Sempra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.43.

NYSE:SRE opened at $130.72 on Friday. Sempra Energy has a 12 month low of $112.33 and a 12 month high of $144.93. The company has a market capitalization of $39.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.61. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $135.67.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.18. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 34.58% and a return on equity of 10.55%. The business had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.47 earnings per share. Sempra Energy’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Sempra Energy will post 8.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 7th were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 6th. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.79%.

Sempra Energy operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.4 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

