Holocene Advisors LP Increases Position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Holocene Advisors LP raised its position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) by 170.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,171 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,519 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $2,213,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $85,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 115.8% in the 1st quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $147,000. 87.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Joseph Zimmel sold 5,626 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.56, for a total transaction of $1,927,242.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,711 shares in the company, valued at $1,613,800.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.90, for a total transaction of $837,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,142,355.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,126 shares of company stock valued at $3,770,003. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on FDS shares. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $276.00 to $274.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $375.00 target price for the company. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $322.00 to $337.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. FactSet Research Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $314.88.

Shares of FDS opened at $345.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.04 billion, a PE ratio of 34.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $332.39. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 12-month low of $294.21 and a 12-month high of $365.77.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, June 28th. The business services provider reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $399.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $397.72 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 44.88% and a net margin of 24.80%. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.86 EPS. Research analysts predict that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 11.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. This is a boost from FactSet Research Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is presently 30.17%.

FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment and corporate communities in the Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

