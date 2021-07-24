Holocene Advisors LP Invests $1.67 Million in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new position in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 73,820 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,672,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Man Group plc boosted its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 67.8% in the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 66,912 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,515,000 after purchasing an additional 27,031 shares in the last quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the 1st quarter worth $356,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 973.5% in the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 266,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,025,000 after acquiring an additional 241,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in CenterPoint Energy in the 1st quarter worth $276,000. 88.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CNP. Bank of America upgraded CenterPoint Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Citigroup began coverage on CenterPoint Energy in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded CenterPoint Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays raised their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $25.50 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.90.

In other news, CFO Jason P. Wells acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.06 per share, for a total transaction of $240,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO David J. Lesar bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.58 per share, for a total transaction of $1,179,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CNP opened at $25.18 on Friday. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.40 and a 52 week high of $26.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $14.62 billion, a PE ratio of 17.50, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.11.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.09. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 16.59% and a net margin of 10.12%. The firm had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. CenterPoint Energy’s payout ratio is 45.71%.

About CenterPoint Energy

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric, Natural Gas, and Midstream Investments segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as assets in the wholesale power market.

