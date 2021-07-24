Holocene Advisors LP Invests $1.68 Million in Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC)

Holocene Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 162,307 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,677,000. Holocene Advisors LP owned 0.06% of Range Resources as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of RRC. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Range Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Range Resources by 42.8% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 879,696 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $5,894,000 after purchasing an additional 263,696 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Range Resources by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 130,198 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $872,000 after purchasing an additional 5,490 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Range Resources by 1,253.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 140,401 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $941,000 after purchasing an additional 130,031 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Range Resources by 871.3% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 179,361 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 160,894 shares during the period. 89.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Range Resources news, SVP Dori Ginn sold 25,328 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.01, for a total value of $354,845.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 67,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately $948,813.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Dennis Degner sold 41,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.01, for a total value of $583,936.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 40,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $565,737.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 209,541 shares of company stock valued at $2,927,037 in the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Securities increased their price target on Range Resources from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Range Resources from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Bank of America lowered Range Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Mizuho increased their price target on Range Resources from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Range Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $8.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.68.

RRC stock opened at $15.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 2.68. Range Resources Co. has a fifty-two week low of $5.85 and a fifty-two week high of $17.47. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.15.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $626.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $558.74 million. Range Resources had a positive return on equity of 2.27% and a negative net margin of 40.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Range Resources Co. will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Range Resources Company Profile

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned and operated 1,310 net producing wells and approximately 781,000 net acres under lease located in the Appalachian region of the northeastern United States.

