Holocene Advisors LP Invests $1.89 Million in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU)

Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new position in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,165 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,891,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kansas City Southern in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Kansas City Southern in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Kansas City Southern in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new stake in Kansas City Southern in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Kansas City Southern in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 85.01% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on KSU shares. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $275.00 price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup downgraded shares of Kansas City Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $275.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. downgraded shares of Kansas City Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $275.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern from $212.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Kansas City Southern in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $254.07.

Shares of KSU opened at $271.40 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $285.53. The firm has a market cap of $24.69 billion, a PE ratio of 34.49 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Kansas City Southern has a 12-month low of $152.18 and a 12-month high of $315.39.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 15th. The transportation company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $749.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $749.06 million. Kansas City Southern had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 4.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Kansas City Southern will post 8.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 14th were paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 11th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.03%.

Kansas City Southern Company Profile

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the Midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

