Holocene Advisors LP Invests $1.92 Million in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 18,256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,920,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Aristotle Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Xylem by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 9,073,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $923,555,000 after purchasing an additional 267,295 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Xylem by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,003,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $315,064,000 after purchasing an additional 80,258 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Xylem by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,634,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $277,132,000 after purchasing an additional 407,211 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Xylem in the 4th quarter worth approximately $240,289,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Xylem by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,290,242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $240,888,000 after purchasing an additional 103,946 shares during the last quarter. 83.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Xylem alerts:

In other Xylem news, SVP Claudia S. Toussaint sold 5,956 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.12, for a total value of $715,434.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Colin R. Sabol sold 5,595 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.28, for a total transaction of $656,181.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,249 shares of company stock valued at $3,491,860 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

XYL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Xylem from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Xylem from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $107.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Xylem in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xylem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Argus initiated coverage on shares of Xylem in a report on Friday, June 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Xylem presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.17.

XYL stock opened at $123.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.19 billion, a PE ratio of 73.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $118.39. Xylem Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.87 and a 52 week high of $123.54.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 14.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Xylem Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 26th. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.37%.

About Xylem

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

Featured Article: What are the benefits of momentum investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Xylem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xylem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.