Holocene Advisors LP Lowers Position in Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA)

Holocene Advisors LP lessened its position in Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA) by 39.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,229 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 25,016 shares during the quarter. Holocene Advisors LP owned approximately 0.06% of Avista worth $1,825,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Man Group plc lifted its stake in shares of Avista by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 11,489 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Avista by 404.3% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 73,283 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,499,000 after buying an additional 58,751 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Avista during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $856,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Avista by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 53,251 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,543,000 after buying an additional 9,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Avista by 61.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,065 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $576,000 after buying an additional 4,607 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

AVA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Avista from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Sidoti reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Avista in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Williams Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Avista in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.00.

Avista stock opened at $43.18 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.11. Avista Co. has a 12 month low of $32.26 and a 12 month high of $49.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Avista (NYSE:AVA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $399.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $410.13 million. Avista had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 11.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Avista Co. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th were paid a $0.423 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $1.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. Avista’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 88.95%.

In other news, Chairman Scott L. Morris sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.11, for a total value of $451,100.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 136,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,165,409.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kristianne Blake sold 9,775 shares of Avista stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.15, for a total value of $441,341.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,477 shares in the company, valued at $427,886.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,375 shares of company stock worth $919,357. Company insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Avista Company Profile

Avista Corporation operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates in two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

