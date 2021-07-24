Holocene Advisors LP Makes New $1.94 Million Investment in Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR)

Holocene Advisors LP bought a new position in Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 58,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,940,000. Holocene Advisors LP owned approximately 0.09% of Tootsie Roll Industries at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Tootsie Roll Industries by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 814 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in Tootsie Roll Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Tootsie Roll Industries by 49.8% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Tootsie Roll Industries by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Tootsie Roll Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $136,000. 19.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tootsie Roll Industries alerts:

Shares of NYSE TR opened at $34.31 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $33.19. The firm has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.88 and a beta of -0.10. Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.99 and a 1 year high of $58.98.

Tootsie Roll Industries (NYSE:TR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter. Tootsie Roll Industries had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 7.91%. The firm had revenue of $101.80 million during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th were issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 17th. This is an increase from Tootsie Roll Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Tootsie Roll Industries from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th.

About Tootsie Roll Industries

Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products primarily in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company sells its products under the Tootsie Roll, Tootsie Pops, Child's Play, Caramel Apple Pops, Charms, Blow-Pop, Charms Mini Pops, Cella's, Dots, Junior Mints, Charleston Chew, Sugar Daddy, Sugar Babies, Andes, Fluffy Stuff, Dubble Bubble, Razzles, Cry Baby, Nik-L-Nip, and Tutsi Pop trademarks.

Recommended Story: How to track put option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Tootsie Roll Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tootsie Roll Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.