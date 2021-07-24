Holocene Advisors LP Makes New Investment in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING)

Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 16,278 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $2,070,000. Holocene Advisors LP owned about 0.05% of Wingstop at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BTC Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Wingstop by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,680 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Polianta Ltd raised its holdings in Wingstop by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Polianta Ltd now owns 9,600 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Wingstop by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 680 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in Wingstop by 127.6% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 239 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Wingstop by 760.0% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 172 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Wingstop stock opened at $169.84 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $149.74. Wingstop Inc. has a 1 year low of $112.47 and a 1 year high of $172.87. The firm has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 176.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 1.31.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.13. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 15.26% and a net margin of 10.74%. The business had revenue of $70.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Wingstop Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Wingstop’s payout ratio is 51.38%.

In other Wingstop news, CFO Michael Skipworth sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.49, for a total transaction of $717,705.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.01, for a total value of $923,065.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,000 shares of company stock worth $2,095,570 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on WING. Barclays boosted their price objective on Wingstop from $158.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Wedbush upped their price target on Wingstop from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird set a $157.97 price target on Wingstop and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Wingstop from $177.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, BTIG Research raised Wingstop from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wingstop currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.47.

Wingstop, Inc is a franchisor and operator of restaurants, which engages in the provision of cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. It operates through Franchise and Company segments. The Franchise segment consists of domestic and international franchise restaurants. The Company segment comprises company-owned restaurants.

