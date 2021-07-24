Holocene Advisors LP Purchases New Holdings in Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN)

Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 34,440 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,681,000. Holocene Advisors LP owned approximately 0.07% of Shenandoah Telecommunications as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SHEN. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 954,614 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,346,000 after acquiring an additional 113,516 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 121.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 119,473 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,300,000 after acquiring an additional 65,409 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 250.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,245 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $530,000 after acquiring an additional 8,752 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 57,857 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,503,000 after acquiring an additional 11,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 28,709 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.44% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “b” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James lowered Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications in a report on Friday, May 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.00.

In other news, SVP William L. Pirtle sold 28,829 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.12, for a total value of $1,473,738.48. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,150 shares in the company, valued at $365,508. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, COO David L. Heimbach sold 5,331 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.34, for a total transaction of $268,362.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 50,895 shares of company stock valued at $2,593,103 over the last 90 days. 4.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SHEN stock opened at $52.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.05 and a beta of 0.40. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a 12 month low of $38.77 and a 12 month high of $61.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.15.

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.95). The business had revenue of $59.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.13 million. Shenandoah Telecommunications had a return on equity of 6.21% and a net margin of 48.16%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Shenandoah Telecommunications will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 13th will be paid a $18.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 3rd. Shenandoah Telecommunications’s payout ratio is 680.00%.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of broadband communication services and cell tower colocation space in the Mid-Atlantic portion of the United States. Its Broadband segment offers broadband, video, and voice services to residential and commercial customers in Virginia, West Virginia, Maryland, Pennsylvania, and Kentucky, via hybrid fiber coaxial cable under the Shentel brand, fiber optic services under the Glo Fiber brand, and fixed wireless network services under the Beam brand name.

