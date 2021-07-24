Holocene Advisors LP Purchases New Position in Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT)

Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 79,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,892,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Rackspace Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,434,000. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Rackspace Technology by 966.1% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,629,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,068,000 after buying an additional 1,477,101 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in Rackspace Technology during the first quarter worth $38,208,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Rackspace Technology by 1,364.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,566,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,254,000 after buying an additional 1,459,577 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in Rackspace Technology by 7.2% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 977,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,283,000 after buying an additional 65,597 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on RXT shares. restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Rackspace Technology in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rackspace Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. William Blair started coverage on Rackspace Technology in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James raised Rackspace Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.96.

NASDAQ RXT opened at $18.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.94. Rackspace Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.25 and a 1 year high of $26.43. The firm has a market cap of $3.85 billion and a P/E ratio of -13.52.

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. Rackspace Technology had a positive return on equity of 14.18% and a negative net margin of 9.41%. The firm had revenue of $725.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $724.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Rackspace Technology, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Rackspace Technology news, Director Dhiren R. Fonseca sold 26,096 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.17, for a total transaction of $552,452.32. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 38,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $809,540.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Amar Maletira purchased 5,419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.45 per share, for a total transaction of $99,980.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,048,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,347,020.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 14,798 shares of company stock worth $274,954 and sold 71,318 shares worth $1,395,116. 0.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.

