Holocene Advisors LP Purchases Shares of 39,351 Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR)

Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 39,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,099,000. Holocene Advisors LP owned about 0.11% of Banner as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Banner by 4.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,415,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,480,000 after purchasing an additional 60,176 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Banner by 8.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 893,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,642,000 after purchasing an additional 66,774 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Banner by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 596,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,792,000 after purchasing an additional 18,538 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Banner by 7.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 582,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,084,000 after purchasing an additional 38,733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Banner by 1.7% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 571,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,468,000 after acquiring an additional 9,763 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.17% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BANR shares. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Banner from $66.00 to $63.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut Banner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.50.

In related news, VP Peter Conner sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.12, for a total value of $52,308.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 42,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,483,467.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of BANR stock opened at $52.35 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 1.14. Banner Co. has a one year low of $30.05 and a one year high of $60.42. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $55.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.45. Banner had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 28.76%. Research analysts anticipate that Banner Co. will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 3rd will be given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. Banner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.66%.

Banner Company Profile

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank that provide commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities in the United States. It accepts various deposit instruments, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

