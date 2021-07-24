Holocene Advisors LP Sells 166,963 Shares of Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB)

Holocene Advisors LP trimmed its stake in shares of Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) by 73.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 61,607 shares of the company’s stock after selling 166,963 shares during the quarter. Holocene Advisors LP owned about 0.06% of Tenable worth $2,229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Tenable during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tenable during the 1st quarter worth $98,000. Diametric Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Tenable during the 4th quarter worth $206,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tenable by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Tenable during the 4th quarter worth $267,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.57% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TENB. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Tenable in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tenable from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Tenable from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.20.

Tenable stock opened at $46.02 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -170.44 and a beta of 1.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.97. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.78 and a twelve month high of $58.45.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $123.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.72 million. Tenable had a negative return on equity of 14.01% and a negative net margin of 5.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Ping Li sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.06, for a total transaction of $2,854,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Stephen A. Riddick sold 2,420 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.73, for a total value of $91,306.60. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 23,815 shares in the company, valued at $898,539.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 274,578 shares of company stock worth $11,125,729 over the last ninety days. 8.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tenable Holdings, Inc engages in the development of security software solutions. It offers Cyber Exposure which is a discipline for managing and measuring cybersecurity risk in the digital era. Its products include tenable.io, tenable.sc, tenable.ot, and nessus professional. The firm delivers solutions in the field of application security, cloud security, compliance, energy, finance, healthcare, and retail.

