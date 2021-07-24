Holocene Advisors LP Takes $1.91 Million Position in Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM)

Holocene Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 35,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,911,000. Holocene Advisors LP owned about 0.08% of Outset Medical as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in OM. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA purchased a new stake in shares of Outset Medical in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Outset Medical by 219.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Outset Medical by 17.9% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Outset Medical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Outset Medical in the first quarter valued at approximately $130,000. 83.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on OM. Zacks Investment Research lowered Outset Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Outset Medical from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Outset Medical in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.83.

In other news, General Counsel John L. Brottem sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.83, for a total transaction of $153,405.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 18,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $796,478.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director D Keith Grossman sold 2,592 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.06, for a total transaction of $150,491.52. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,592 shares in the company, valued at $150,491.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 115,491 shares of company stock worth $6,031,548. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OM opened at $44.34 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $46.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 8.53 and a current ratio of 9.24. Outset Medical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.89 and a fifty-two week high of $66.96.

Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $22.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.43 million. On average, analysts expect that Outset Medical, Inc. will post -3.41 EPS for the current year.

About Outset Medical

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It offers Tablo Hemodialysis System, which comprises of a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings.

