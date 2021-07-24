Holocene Advisors LP Takes $2.08 Million Position in Eargo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAR)

Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Eargo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAR) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 41,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,080,000. Holocene Advisors LP owned about 0.11% of Eargo at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Eargo in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,956,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Eargo in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,070,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in Eargo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,544,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Eargo by 40.3% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,308,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,375,000 after purchasing an additional 376,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Eargo by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 7,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. 47.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Eargo alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Eargo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Eargo from $68.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.50.

NASDAQ:EAR opened at $34.40 on Friday. Eargo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.71 and a twelve month high of $76.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 9.34 and a quick ratio of 9.23. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $35.83.

Eargo (NASDAQ:EAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $22.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.71 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Eargo, Inc. will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Healthcare Holding B.V. Gilde sold 227,615 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.16, for a total value of $12,100,013.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Adam Laponis sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.43, for a total value of $384,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 555,752 shares of company stock valued at $30,075,887.

Eargo Company Profile

Eargo, Inc, a medical device company, develops and sells hearing aids to assist people with hearing loss in the United States. It sells its products through online stores. The company was formerly known as Aria Innovations, Inc and changed its name to Eargo, Inc in November 2014. Eargo, Inc was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Featured Article: How to interpret the current ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eargo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAR).

Receive News & Ratings for Eargo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eargo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.