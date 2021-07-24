Holocene Advisors LP Takes Position in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI)

Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 11,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,706,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Primerica by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,010,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $592,841,000 after acquiring an additional 166,973 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Primerica by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,503,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $517,947,000 after acquiring an additional 100,932 shares during the last quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Primerica by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC now owns 1,888,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $279,171,000 after acquiring an additional 218,581 shares during the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Primerica by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,210,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $178,906,000 after acquiring an additional 4,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Primerica by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 766,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $113,252,000 after buying an additional 7,222 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PRI shares. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Primerica from $165.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Truist boosted their target price on Primerica from $165.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Primerica from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. boosted their target price on Primerica from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Primerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $162.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday.

In other news, Director John A. Jr. Addison sold 1,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.84, for a total transaction of $249,856.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,119,841.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Alison S. Rand sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total value of $326,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,847 shares in the company, valued at $2,420,061. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 22,655 shares of company stock worth $3,658,622 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Primerica stock opened at $145.18 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $153.88. The stock has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a PE ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 1.44. Primerica, Inc. has a one year low of $107.63 and a one year high of $165.35.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $636.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $610.81 million. Primerica had a return on equity of 22.82% and a net margin of 17.66%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Primerica, Inc. will post 11.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.38%.

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. It underwrites individual term life insurance products.

