Holocene Advisors LP Takes Position in Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS)

Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 52,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,836,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in Shoals Technologies Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Shoals Technologies Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in Shoals Technologies Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Shoals Technologies Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $168,000. 52.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, General Counsel Mehgan Peetz sold 11,941 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.02, for a total value of $322,645.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

SHLS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $35.00 target price (down from $49.00) on shares of Shoals Technologies Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Shoals Technologies Group from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group raised Shoals Technologies Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Shoals Technologies Group from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on Shoals Technologies Group from $40.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.08.

NASDAQ SHLS opened at $27.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.60 billion and a P/E ratio of 91.97. Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.94 and a 12 month high of $44.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.48.

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. On average, analysts expect that Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions for solar energy projects in the United States. It offers EBOS components, such as cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, recombiners, disconnects, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, and splice boxes that carry the electric current produced by solar panels to an inverter and to the power grid.

